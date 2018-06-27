It was the final straw for Elizabeth Wettlaufer — when she was asked to work with diabetic children, she didn't trust herself, so she quit.

That was in 2016, while she was working with St. Elizabeth Home Health Care in Ontario's Oxford County, according to her confession to police.

Today, at the public inquiry into how she was able to get away with killing eight elderly patients, co-workers from her last employer are expected to testify.

Wettlaufer tried to kill one elderly patient while visiting the woman's home. She had also been tasked with working with kids, to give them insulin. But just a month into the job, in August 2016, Wettlaufer quit, later telling police she couldn't be sure she wouldn't harm the children.

The public inquiry into long-term care is into its fourth week in a St. Thomas, Ont., court. It is also expected to hear Wednesday from employees of St. Elizabeth Home Health Care, where the serial killer had been working since July 2016.

After quitting, Wettlaufer confessed to a psychiatrist in September 2016 that she injected people with insulin between 2007 and 2016, killing eight and harming six.

St. Elizabeth Home Health Care provides nursing services to patients' in their homes.

Wettlaufer worked there starting in July 2016, tending to people in Oxford County.

Wettlaufer tried to kill Beverly Bertram, 68, of Ingersoll, Ont., with an insulin overdose in August 2016.

Wettlaufer also went into another resident's home to try to steal insulin to kill Bertram, the killer nurse told police.

She said she resigned from St. Elizabeth health care after being told she would be working with diabetic children in a school. She didn't trust herself not to harm kids, she told police.

A month later, in September 2016, Wettlaufer admitted herself into the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, where she confessed.

The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms. It began hearings on June 5, and is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.

Her killing spree began in 2007 and continued until 2016, when she finally confessed to a psychiatrist and a social worker. Until then, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned with injections of massive doses of insulin.

The inquiry is scheduled to last until September.