Ontario College of Nurses has backlog of reports about problem nurses, Wettlaufer inquiry hears

It takes up to a year to investigate some nurses who have been reported to their regulatory body by their employers or patients, the Wettlaufer inquiry in St. Thomas, Ont., has heard.

"We attend to matters within six months, but there are some that are outliers," Anne Coghlan, executive director and CEO of the College of Nurses of Ontario, said at the long-term care inquiry at the Elgin County courthouse. "Earlier this year, there were some that were a year old, and that would be unacceptable."

The college oversees the province's 175,000 registered nurses and registered practical nurses.

The inquiry is examining what problems in the long-term care system allowed Wettlaufer to commit her crimes — killing several residents in her care over a decade — and aims to prevent similar tragedies. She was sentenced in June 2017 to eight concurrent life terms in prison.

Several of Wettlaufer's employers, from 2007 to 2016, when she quit and confessed her murder spree to a psychiatrist, have come under fire for not reporting problems with her performance, including inappropriate sexual comments and other interactions with staff and residents, neglectful or abusive treatment of residents in her care, and medication errors that could have led to serious harm.

The spotlight on the case has led to a doubling of reports about nurses to the college, Coghlan has said. The college now deals with about 40 reports a week.

As a result of the increased load, the regulatory body has increased its budget for 2018 by $10 million. It is also raising fees for members in 2019 so it can hire more investigators.

Reports are triaged based on urgency, Coghlan told the inquiry on Wednesday. Cases of sexual abuse or neglect are dealt with more quickly, she said.

"You've indicated that in some circumstances, the first initial review by an intake investigator might take as long as six months. Do you think that members of the public would be disappointed in that timeframe?" Coghlan was asked by Alex Van Kralingen, a lawyer who represents the loved ones of several of Wettlaufer's victims.

"I appreciate that they may be disappointed. What I want the public to appreciate is that the college is looking at the things that pose the most serious risk of harm. Our triaging and continual prioritizing of matters is designed to make sure that action is taken, that those matters that pose the most serious risk of harm are addressed on an urgent basis."

Coghlan's testimony is expected to continue Thursday. The inquiry will also hear from an intake investigator who received a report about Wettlaufer's termination from Caressant Care in 2014.

​The inquiry began in June and is expected to last until September.