Province's chief pathologist to testify at Wettlaufer inquiry

Ontario's chief forensic pathologist is expected to testify this week at the Wettlaufer inquiry about how a death by insulin overdose can be determined.

Dr. Michael Pollanen will testify about how insulin overdoses happen and how they can be investigated.

"We really want to know how one would investigate these insulin deaths, what was overlooked, what kind of training will be needed for coroners and if there are any deficiencies in our pathology system," said Jane Meadus, a staff lawyer with the Ontario Association of Residents' Councils, which represents people living in long-term care.

The inquiry into the safety and security of residents in the long-term care home system in Ontario is looking at how nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer got away with harming and killing residents over a decade-long career in nursing homes.

After killing eight people and hurting six, Wettlaufer checked herself into a psychiatric facility and confessed to her crimes.

Also this week, the inquiry is expected to hear from a family member of one of Wettluafer's victims who said she had trouble contacting a coroner after her father's death.

The first part of the four-month inquiry dealt with facilities such as nursing homes and home-care agencies. The second phase is dealing with the coroner's office, the Ontario College of Nurses and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Two officials from the Ontario College of Nurses are also scheduled to testify this week.