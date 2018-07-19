ER doc who treated serial killer Wettlaufer's victim to testify at inquiry

An emergency room doctor who suggested a coroner should investigate because something wasn't right about an elderly woman's death will testify at the Ontario inquiry probing disgraced nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer's behaviour on the job.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke raised a red flag about the death of Maureen Pickering, 79, at Carressant Care long-term care in Woodstock that initially was ignored by Dr. William George, the local coroner who testified Wednesday he didn't think her death was suspicious.

Pickering was one of eight people Wettlaufer killed from 2007 to 2016, when she confessed to murdering nursing home patients after checking herself into a psychiatric facility.

The public inquiry at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas is to determine how Wettlaufer was able to get away with her crimes without detection.

Besides her ER duties, Urbantke was a part-time coroner. She was working in the ER at Woodstock General Hospital in 2014 when Pickering was transferred there from Caressant Care on March 23, 2014.

Pickering's blood sugar was extremely low and didn't seem right to a nurse at the home, Karen Routledge, who had previously testified.

Urbantke, working in the ER, also noted that Pickering's blood sugar was very low and couldn't be immediately explained. Pickering was transferred back to palliative care at Carressant Care that same night, but Urbantke wrote in her notes, "It might be a good idea to call the coroner on this one" if the woman dies.

After Pickering died five days later, Routledge called the provincial dispatch line for coroners because of Urbantke's suggestion. Urbantke couldn't take the case because she had treated Pickering in hospital, so it was transferred to George.

No notes, no memory

On Wednesday, George testified he declined to investigate a death or do an autopsy because the woman was elderly and medical records indicated she had had a stroke.

Dr. William George, the local coroner, looked into the deaths of two of Elizabeth Wettlaufer's victims in Woodstock, Ont. He testified at the inquiry to determine how Wettlaufer got away with her actions for so long. He considered a medication error as the cause of the low blood sugar, but thought it was a "solitary event." He concluded Pickering's death was "foreseeable and expected."

But George has no memory of actually speaking to Urbantke or Routledge about Pickering. Despite regulations that require him to keep his notes about deaths, whether he investigated them or not, for 10 years, George threw his out after weeks.

George was also called about the death of James Silcox, 84, at Caressant Care in 2007. Silcox was Wettlaufer's first murder victim.

Even though Wettlaufer herself had flagged the death as "sudden and unexpected," a designation that should trigger a coroner's investigation, George declined to investigate or do an autopsy. Instead, he ruled Silcox died as a result of a fall.