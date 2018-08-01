Health Ministry investigators detail nursing home probes after Wettlaufer confession

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care inspector who conducted detailed probes into the nursing homes where a serial-killer nurse worked will detail at an inquiry today in St. Thomas how she systematically unravelled numerous problems at the facilities.

Rhonda Kukoly, a long-term care home inspector, first responded to Caressant Care in Woodstock on Oct. 5, 2016.

"The day I was assigned to the Elizabeth Wettlaufer inspection at Caressant Care Woodstock will be forever ingrained in my mind," Kukoly wrote in her affidavit for the inquiry.

That happened after Wettlaufer confessed to killing eight patients in her care, including seven at Caressant Care, and trying to kill or harm six others.

The inquiry into the safety and security of residents in long-term care is expected to last until September. This is the first of two weeks during which the province, which regulates and funds nursing homes in Ontario, is under scrutiny.

Kukoly and another inspector were dispatched to Caressant Care but told to speak to no one but the administrator of the facility for fear of jeopardizing the police case, Kukoly said.

'We had no idea these crimes occured'

When they arrived, they learned the administrator had retired. The director of nursing, Helen Crombez, said she was going through a list of resident names "trying to figure out who the victims might have been as the police had only first names for some of the victims," Kukoly said in her affidavit.

She paints a picture of staff shocked by news of Wettlaufer's confession.

"The [director of care] was understandably upset, and kept saying that they were a good home, that they had no idea these crimes had occurred, and that they could not believe it had happened."

The next day, Kukoly and another inspector were dispatched to Meadow Park in London, where Wettlaufer had killed one of her victims.

By the end of October, Kukoly and her team were speaking to staff and family as well as friends of victims about concerns in the home.

"It was apparent through our observations and interviews that staff were feeling broken by the information that had come to light about Elizabeth Wettlaufer and the ongoing media attention," Kukoly said.

On the first day of a full inspection, a registered nurse began crying when asked if inspectors could observe her administering medication.

"Staff were feeling really traumatized because they had worked with a serial killer, and their residents were murdered, perhaps during their shift. Only a few did not cry during the interviews," Kukoly said.