Nurses' work history not available to potential employers, Wettlaufer inquiry hears

The regulatory body that governs nurses in Ontario doesn't keep records on work history and relies on its members to self-report medical problems that could affect their ability to practise, the inquiry into disgraced nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer has heard.

Anne Coghlan, head of the College of Nurses of Ontario, is testifying at the long-term care inquiry at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas.

The inquiry is looking into systemic problems with the province's long-term care system, after Wettlaufer confessed to killing eight elderly patients in her care over almost a decade.

The public registry of the College of Nurses doesn't list a nurse's employment history — only current employer.

"The obligation is on the member to report to the college current employers," Coghlan said. "If there's a change, the member is to update that information with the college and on the public register."

Prospective employers cannot get employment history from the college, she said.

"The expectation would be that the employer would use references" to figure out a nurse's previous jobs."

Self-reporting requested

Nurses are asked to self-report medical issues, such as mental health problems or addiction concerns, to the college. But they are not mandated to do so, Coghlan said.

Wettlaufer worked at a temp agency for nurses prior to confessing to murder, and told an administrator she was a recovering alcoholic who was drinking again.

She assured her employer she was not drinking on the job, so the employer didn't report her to the college, partly because of privacy concerns.

Coghlan said the agency should have reported Wettlaufer's drinking, but was not obligated to do so.

Her testimony continues Wednesday.

The inquiry into the safety and security of residents in long-term care began in June and is expected to last until September.