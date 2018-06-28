Wettlaufer inquiry hears from co-workers where serial killer felt 'frustrated and angry'

Elizabeth Wettlaufer administered a large amount of insulin to a home care patient she was supposed to be caring for through a PICC line, the Ontario long-term care inquiry heard Wednesday.

In July and August 2016, Wettlaufer was working at St. Elizabeth Home Health Care, driving around Oxford County in southwestern Ontario to visit sick people in their homes.

A PICC line is an IV that stays in place indefinitely so drugs can be administered over prolonged periods of time.

Tamara Condy, a nurse with St. Elizabeth who had hired Wettlaufer, told the inquiry in a St. Thomas court that Wettlaufer had trouble performing PICC line administration and was temporarily barred from performing the procedure.

"I thought at the time that it had been become a situation of anxiety for her," Condy said. She had accompanied Wettlaufer on one come visit to see how she was doing.

Wettlaufer was later recertified to perform PICC line duties.

She later admitted to police that she administered "a huge amount" of insulin to Berverly Bertram, 68, because she felt "frustrated and angry with her job," she told police.

On Thursday, Condy will continue her testimony. She'll be followed by Patricia Malone, a St. Elizabeth executive.

Wettlaufer came with good references, boss says

Wettlaufer had applied for a job at St. Elizabeth health care in 2014, but a nurse in the office had heard she had left Caressant Care in Woodstock under suspicious circumstances, Condy testified.

Condy said she didn't know the details but hired someone else.

In fact, Wettlaufer had been fired from Caressant Care after a series of medication errors and acting inappropriately with staff and residents. Unknown to anyone, she had also killed seven residents while working there from 2007 to 2014.

But when Wettlaufer applied again to St. Elizabeth in June 2016, Condy interviewed her and asked her about the Caressant Care situation.

Wettlaufer was up front, Condy said, saying she had made an insulin-related error but that she had been cleared of wrongdoing.

After a grievance from her union, Wettlaufer's termination was noted as a voluntary resignation and she got a reference letter.

Wettlaufer provided four references to St. Elizabeth. Three of them, including two from Caressant Care, gave the nurse positive reviews, and she was hired, Condy said.

Wettlaufer worked at St. Elizabeth until August 2016, when she abruptly quit, leaving behind her equipment and a resignation letter.

She later told police she had quit because she was going to have to work with diabetic children, and she didn't trust herself not to hurt them.

Inquiry runs until fall

The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System is in its fourth week.

The inquiry was established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms. It began hearings on June 5, and is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.

Wettlaufer confessed to a psychiatrist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, in September 2016, that she injected people with insulin between 2007 and 2016, killing eight and harming six.

Until her confession to a psychiatrist and social worker, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned with injections of massive doses of insulin.

The inquiry is scheduled to last until September.