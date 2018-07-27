Signs pointed to Wettlaufer being a sloppy nurse, not serial killer, inquiry hears

There is "no existing methodology" to identify a health care serial killer, the head of Ontario's nursing regulatory body told the Wettlaufer inquiry in St. Thomas.

"We looked at the literature that could inform our processes and our risk assessments, and the literature was clear. There isn't an obvious checklist or indicator to detect a health care serial killer," said Anne Coghlan, executive director and CEO of the College of Nurses of Ontario.

"We looked at risk factors, and if there were any potential risk factors, and we learned it's not possible to catch health care serial killers. There is no existing methodology to identify a health care serial killer."

Coghlan is testifying at the inquiry examining what problems in the long-term care system allowed nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer to commit her crimes. Wettlaufer killed eight of her patients and tried to kill six others over almost a decade.

She confessed her crimes to a psychiatrist and was sentenced in June 2017 to eight concurrent life terms in prison.

Coghlan admitted in cross-examination by a lawyer for the Ontario Nurses' Association that there were many problems with how Wettlaufer worked.

"I saw a pattern of sloppy practice, an individual who was not responding to her employer's attempts to educate her. There was no trend in the type of incidents that she engaged in."

The nurse made inappropriate sexual comments to residents and staff, many medication errors, and performed medical procedures in a way that was below the professional standard, Coghlan said. Wettlaufer also lied on job applications and her registration with the college about her work history and problems with drugs, alcohol and mental illness, she said.

Coghlan was asked by nurses' union lawyer Kate Hughes: "We've been gong through this evidence in hindsight and with a fine-tooth comb. You've gone through all the information as well. Were there any clues that you could see that this person was engaging in acts of murder, let alone serial murder?"

Coghlan responded: "No. I and my colleagues at the college have looked at this very closely to see if there were any clues, and we are confident that there weren't any clues that were missed. There were no clues."

The inquiry will hear from Karen Yee, the intake investigator at the College of Nurses who looked into Wettlaufer's work history after Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock reported firing her for making a medication error in 2014.

Ultimately, Yee recommended, and Coghlan signed off on, suggesting to Wettlaufer that she review her professional obligations. Wettlaufer was not censured by the college and went on to kill again.

The public inquiry began in June and is expected to last until September.