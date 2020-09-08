Londoner says her power bill jumped $100 in August

Londoner Ally Ferreira got quite the shock when she opened her latest London Hydro bill.

Ferreira says she's used to paying $130 to $180 a month.

Her bill for August was $286, a serious hit to the pocketbook for Ferreira, 30, who shares a three-bedroom home with her young son and parents.

"To get that bill, it's crazy because we haven't been changing anything about our usage," she said.

A post asking London-area residents of they're noticing a jump in hydro bills wasn't short of responses. (Facebook)

How have power rates changed?

To understand why Ferreira and other hydro customers have seen a jump in their bill, we have to look at how power rates changed this year as a result of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hydro rates are set by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

Prior to the COVID-19, electricity was billed at three different rates depending on the time it was consumed.

Off-peak: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. charged at 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour (kw/h).

Mid peak: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. charged at 14.4 cents a kw/h.

On peak: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. charged at 20.8 cents a kw/h.

Splitting power rates up this way is called time-of-use pricing. The idea is to encourage customers to shift electricity use to when demand is lowest as a way to ease the strain on the power grid.

It's a system Ferreira says her family put to good use. She would play the role of power police in her house, asking family members not to use hydro-hogging appliances — such as the dryer — until after 7 p.m.

"That worked well for us," said Ferreira. "We planned around it and we saved money."

On March 24 the province implemented a subsidized electricity rate with the COVID-19 pandemic driving the economy to a standstill. This was a flat rate of 10.1 cents a kw/h and not tied to time of use.

On June 1 a higher flat rate of 12.8 cents per kw/h came into effect and will expire on Oct. 31. More on that below.

In a news release, the OEB said moving to a fixed rate could mean higher bills for customers who've made an effort to shift their use to off-peak hours.

Hot summer may be a factor

London Hydro spokesperson Nancy Hutton said while a multitude of factors go into the bill total, the 12.8 cent flat rate could also mean lower bills for some users.

"So they changed it slightly but people still aren't dealing with a 20.8 cents for the on-peak times," she said.

Hutton hasn't reviewed Ferreira's bill but said this year's hot summer has led to an increase for many users.

"We had a lot of days where it was 40 C plus with humidity," she said. "Everything is working harder in the heat."

Hutton also points out London Hydro bills include the cost of water distribution, which must be factored in.

Ferreira, however, doesn't believe increased air conditioning is the culprit behind her bigger bill.

"This is our second summer in the house and I was actually looking at our billing history and it's pretty much around $130 to $180 a month [last year]," she said.

Where will prices go next?

As for the 12.8 cent flat rate, it's coming to an end. In mid-October the OEB will announce new time-of-use rates that will take effect Nov. 1. Also, the board plans to give customers a tiered rate option, where power usage is divided into blocks each priced at a different rate. For example, the first 600 kw/h might be at one rate, with usage above that tier at a different price.

Where you can go for help.

Hutton suggested London Hydro customers looking to trim their bill can register and use the My London Hydro. The online tool allows customers to track their usage hour-by-hour.

Customers that have fallen behind on hydro bills may be eligible for the OEB's residential relief program. Hydro customers who've fallen behind on their bills since the outbreak could qualify for a one-time credit of up to $230.

Details about that are here.