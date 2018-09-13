London woman dies after alleged assault at a south end motel

A London woman is dead three days after she was found in medical distress in a south London motel.

Police were called to the scene at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday May 12. An employee at the Wellington Rd. south motel reported a possible disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering serious injuries. She was taken to hospital where she was reported in critical condition. She died Wednesday.

London police said in a news release that an autopsy has been done on the victim but the cause of her death "remains under investigation."

No further information is being released.

At the time of the original incident police charged a 41-year old man with one count of aggravated assault.

Police said the accused and the victim were in a long-term relationship. The man's name is not being released to protect the victim's identity.

There's no word on whether charges against the accused will be upgraded.