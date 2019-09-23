Western LGBTQ+ students create their own orientation week

Most people have heard of Western University's Orientation Week, known as O-Week, when students meet new friends, learn about campus life and chant their love for their school, but there's another week on Western's calendar aiming to make incoming queer students feel welcomed.

Students are calling it Q-Week.

Despite the name, the event runs for two weeks and includes social mixers and informative panels that invite incoming queer student to network and learn about resources available to them, both on and off campus.

Matthew Myles, president of Spectrum UWO, the club that launched the event last year in conjunction with PrideWestern, remembers arriving to his orientation week as a queer student four years ago.

"It was an enjoyable time, but it definitely felt that part of my identity wasn't being catered to," he said. "While [student volunteers] talked about being inclusive, it didn't really fulfil that need for me or many other queer students to feel seen on campus."

That's why, despite not having too much funding, Myles knew they had to continue Q-Week.

I just hope that incoming queer students feel validated in their identity and that they feel welcomed as part of the Western community -Matthew Myles, Spectrum UWO President

This year, Western's O-Week official lineup includes an event for LGBTQ+ students. While one event is an improvement, Myles says there's still a necessity at Western for more queer-focused events.

"During our first event, [first year] students came up to us [and said] 'Oh I really haven't felt super welcomed throughout the main events, but I'm so glad this exists,'" Myles recalled.

"I just hope that [with these events] incoming queer students feel validated in their identity and that they feel welcomed as part of the Western community," he added.

Q-Week continues this week. Details can be found on Spectrum UWO's Facebook page.