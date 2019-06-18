Western University apologizes for 'unacceptable' convocation speech

Western University and a Canadian musician are apologizing for what they call unacceptable and inappropriate remarks made at a convocation ceremony.

In its apology to those who attended Monday's ceremony, the school says comments made by composer and pianist Stephan Moccio were not aligned with the school's values.

After receiving an honorary doctorate of music, Moccio recalled his time as a student at Western when he drove up to the university and saw a sign that said, "Thank you fathers for dropping off your virgin daughters."

Western's president Amit Chakma says in a statement released hours after the ceremony that Moccio's speech went against the university's commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment.

Moccio also released a statement posted on the university's website apologizing for his comments that he called "inappropriate" and that he regrets.

Western has previously apologized for another incident at a convocation in October when philanthropist Aubrey Dan joked that he chose to transfer to Western in the early 1980s in part because of Playboy Magazine's assessment that women at the university were "among the best in North America."