London tween changing the face of beauty
11-year-old Ava Bright doesn't let her skin condition stop her from modelling or loving herself
An 11-year-old London, Ont. girl is helping to change the face of beauty, one picture at a time. Ava Bright has a condition called vitiligo that results in skin cells attacking each other and destroying the pigment. It can leave the skin looking blotchy as some portions have pigment and others don't.
By the time Ava was seven it was quite noticeable. She was bullied at school and commented on by members of the public.
Brown remembers her daughter coming home from school, lying on her back on her bed, with her legs on the wall and scratching them.
"She hated how they looked," said Brown. "It was pretty crushing. I felt like a failure. I didn't know what to do. I wanted to help her. I wanted to make sure she wasn't broke, she didn't need fixing, she was perfect the way she is."
Changing the face of beauty
Then her mother saw a Facebook post from a clothing company looking for pictures of children who looked 'different'. Brown didn't respond to the post. Instead, she contacted the company directly and sent them a picture of Ava.
"They responded within an hour and we were in New York three weeks later," said Brown.
Now I love my vitiligo!- 11-year-old Ava Bright
But Ava's parents didn't immediately tell her about the trip. In fact, they sat her down just minutes before they were to leave.
Ava was photographed for a back-to-school promotion by Matilda Jane Clothing. She models dresses and short-sleeve shirts. Her vitiligo is visible and that's more than okay with Ava.
"Now I love my vitiligo," said Ava. "It [the photo shoot] felt really good because I like making a difference in the world. I like showing people who I am, not covering up my vitiligo."
Influencing others
Ava credits her parents and others with vitiligo for helping her become a stronger person.
She still doesn't like it when people point at her or stare, especially when she's wearing a bathing suit.
But, the bullying at school has stopped.
Now Ava encourages other people to love who they are.
"What you really have to think about is would you rather live life depressed and hate how you look or would you rather live life happy?" she asked. "You only live life once so you might as well live it at your best.".