London transit further reducing bus service

London Transit is drastically reducing its bus service starting this Sunday, cancelling many routes and running most others on a reduced schedule.

The industrial routes, 20, 30, 36, and 37 will continue to operate in order to provide service to industrial areas.

But many other routes will not operate at all, or will operate on modified routes. For example, Route 20 will not operate through the Oak Crossing or Beaverbrook areas.

On Saturdays, buses will run on a Sunday level service, which is further reduced.

On Sundays, buses will run on a Christmas Day level service.

Schedules for all routes will be available on the routes and schedules page.

Specialized transit will continue to operate based on demand.

This is the second time London Transit has reduced its service levels since March 22.

Driver tested positive

On April 7, a London Transit bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. The driver operated a bus on Route 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between March 24 and March 31, and people who rode that route those days and were showing symptoms were told to contact the health unit.

London Transit is trying to enforce physical distancing on its buses and is no longer accepting fares. It's also asking riders to board through the back door to limit exposure to bus drivers.

Buses are getting enhanced cleaning and disinfecting every night.