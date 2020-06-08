London to start reopening Friday. That means get a hair cut!

London and surrounding areas, including St. Thomas and Huron County, are among 24 jurisdictions across the province that have been tapped to gradually reopen starting Friday.

It means a variety of businesses can start operating, including restaurants with outdoor patio facilities, hair salons, beaches and shopping malls. People will also be allowed to host small gatherings, weddings and funerals, so long as the guest list is less than 10 people.

The Premier made the announcement Monday as case counts across the Middlesex-London region remained low.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) said it had five new COVID-19 cases but that it had lowered the weekend count. Two tests first deemed positive Friday have re-tested negative, public health said.

That means there are currently 146 active cases in the London region, with no new deaths reported since June 4. In that case, a long-term care resident in his 80s died of the virus.

It's been one month since a death was reported in the community. Hospitals, too, have had a reprieve from patients sick with the virus.

London Health Science Centre said it's currently treating eight people, while St. Joseph's Health Care said it has no one currently receiving treatment for COVID-19.

At the peak in May, London had nine long-term care homes experiencing an outbreak. The Middlesex London Health Unit said Monday there are two remaining, Kensington Village and Chelsey Park Retirement Community.

No news yet on childcare

As more people return to work, Doug Ford said the government said it is still looking at how it can help parents straddling childcare and jobs.

In a news release, the province said expect more information soon on the following:

Child care

Summer camps

Post-secondary education pilots to help people graduate

Training centres

Public transit

Symptoms? Get tested

The falling case load in Middlesex-London comes just two days after approximately 10,000 Londoners gathered to denounce racism against Black people at the city's largest protest.

Health officials are urging anyone with symptoms to get tests as quickly as possible, and to self-monitor during the 14-day incubation period.

Londoners seem to be heeding that advice. This past weekend, with only one assessment centre open at Carling Heights, 344 people were swabbed.