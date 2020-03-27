City receives more than 1,000 reports from public through COVID-19 tip line

A tip line created by the City of London to report people and businesses violating COVID-19 orders has been ringing off the hook.

Since its launch on Friday, the tip line has received more than 1,200 calls and emails from residents.

"I'm not surprised," said Orest Katolyk, the city's chief bylaw officer. "Most of the calls are directed at concerns about neighbours that have travelled and allegedly are not self-isolating."

Katolyk said bylaw officers have responded to hundreds of reports about travellers who are not following self-isolation rules in the city.

Under the federal government's Quarantine Act, all travellers returning home to Canada from another country are required to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Bylaw officers have also responded to about a hundred reports of businesses that have stayed open, defying an order from the province that forced all non-essential businesses to close during the pandemic.

So far, no charges have been laid. The focus for bylaw officers has been to educate people and businesses about the new rules.

"We are very much taking a compassionate educational focus in this regard, and compliance is very high," Katolyk said.

911 calls

One of the reasons for the tip line was to eliminate the number of calls being made to 911 and other agencies.

Katolyk said officials have reached their goal in moving calls to the new tip line. Right now, the phone line is being answered between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and a dedicated email address is being monitored 24/7.

"We really need to stress that 911 is for emergencies only, and that we are triaging all the calls [to the tip line] seriously and responding in a priority order," he said.

Orest Katolyk, the city's chief bylaw officer, said he's not surprised by the number of calls and emails being made to the tip line. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

The initiative is in collaboration with London police and the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU).

All calls and emails received through the tip line are passed onto the appropriate bylaw officers for follow up. But some bylaw officers have already been inspecting non-essential businesses, making sure they're complying with provincial orders to close.

"We are proactively going by the businesses that are not essential," he said.

As for parking enforcement, he said the city is focusing only on emergency issues such as parking in front of fire hydrants, blocking access for first responders and accessible parking abuse.

Students moving out

Officials have also been patrolling neighbourhoods around Western University and Fanshawe College since both post-secondary institutions announced they were moving classes online and postponing spring convocation.

As students are no longer required to attend classes in person, some have chosen to move home before the end of the school year, leaving their abandoned possessions at the curbside.

"We have done some proactive cleanups in the near-campus neighbourhoods, but it isn't anywhere near as we normally see ... during a normal school year," Katolyk said.

For people who would like to contact the tip line, the email is COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca and the phone number is 519-661-4660.