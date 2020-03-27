London·Photos
Signs of the times: messages of hope, solidarity spring up around London
Even as businesses shutter and people avoid crossing paths, people are sharing messages of hope and inspiration in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs of hope are seemingly everywhere in the city, all you have to do is look for them
Colin Butler ·
CBC News ·
Think of them as signs of the times.
With many businesses closed and people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, messages of support, love and thanks have started to appear in some unusual places around the city.
Even as the number of cases continues to grow, there are still signs of hope, you just have to know where to look. Luckily we've found many of them for you.
About the Author
Colin Butler is a veteran CBC reporter who's worked in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Hamilton and London, Ont. Email: colin.butler@cbc.ca
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.