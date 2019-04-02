London's Shout Sister Choir is like no other.

There are no auditions, and no singing experience is required.

All it takes to join is to be a woman with a passion for singing.

Whether you have been singing in a choir your entire life, or you have never sung out loud, all are welcome.

"It's a judgement-free space. Nobody says 'Oh you were off key' or 'That was the wrong word.' Nobody ever criticizes you, which is fantastic because you can feel free to make a mistake," said Mary Townley, a Shout Sister member who has been singing with the choir for five years.

The choir is composed of about 70 women, all with different levels of singing experience.

Choir director Marion Day says having a mix of trained and amateur voices gives their music a unique sound.

London's Shout Sister Choir has about 70 members, but they're always open for more (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC News)

"I personally love the aesthetic ... I love the texture of the sound. To me, it's a human sound," she said.

Marion Day has been directing London's Shout Sister Choir since 2013. (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC News)

Women who join are exposed to a variety of musical genres including pop, Motown, country, and folk.

But for most members, the choir's selling point is they don't need to know how to read sheet music.

They learn by listening and repeating.

"This is just such a gentle way to enter [choral singing]. You get your CDs, you listen, you practice and then we work together," said choir member Dene Elligsen.

Elligsen, who has been singing with Shout Sister for three years, lives in Port Rowan and drives more than an hour to rehearse each week.

"I've been shy about my voice my whole life and I'm not shy anymore ... I come back every week because of the great feeling I get from singing. It gives me energy and joy."

Barb Coughlin, Mary Townley, and Phyllis Brady call themselves the Golden Girls. The trio have been friends for over 35 years, but say the choir has strengthened their relationship. (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC News)

Barb Coughlin, Mary Townley, and Phyllis Brady are a group of friends who not only sing together in the choir, but who also live together.

They call themselves the Golden Girls.

These women say the choir has played an important role in strengthening their friendship.

"It really pulls us together," said Townley.

"We practice together, we love to sing together, and now we actually sing at home. We even make up new songs." she added.

Out of the three roommates, Brady has been part of the choir the longest. She says ever since she started, she knew the choir was special.

"Everyone is accepted here and a finer group of women, you'd be hard-pressed to find as far as generosity and caring for one another goes."

Choir director Marion Day says Shout Sister is a warm and welcoming group that is always open to meeting new faces.

"This is a space where people can let their guard down. It's fine to cry here, we even have a Kleenex box that goes around, but there's a lot of laughing and a lot of natural female energy "