London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thanks to Christine for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's 3 C and misty.

Expect a cloudy morning with clearing this afternoon. Winds become moderate with some gusting this morning. Today's high will be 10 C.

Traffic

Talbot Street is closed between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street for rail bridge work. That is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. this evening.

Maintenance work is in place today with lane restrictions on Quebec Street between Salisbury Street and Elias Street

A few days worth of utility work starts today with lane restrictions on Dundas Street between Adelaide Street North and Hewitt Street.

Watch for lane restrictions on Gore Road between Hamilton Road and Braesyde Avenue during watermain work.

Trafalgar Street is closed between Hamilton Road and Oak Street for infrastructure improvement work. Lanes are reduced on Trafalgar Street between Clarke Road and Admiral Drive for infrastructure work.

Sunningdale Road is reduced to single lane traffic between Blackwater Road and South Wenige Drive for utility work.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.95 and $1.00 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 75.94 cents US.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:00 a.m.

