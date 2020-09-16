London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thanks to Kathleen for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's 14 C and mainly clear.

Expect a sunny day with strong, gusty winds this morning. Today's high will be 25 C with humidex values of 29 C.

Traffic

Watch for lane and sidewalk restrictions today on Highbury Avenue North between Eastman Avenue and Wilton Avenue for utility work.

Watermain replacement work is in place today with lane restrictions on Colborne Street between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street. Lanes are also reduced on Central Avenue at Colborne Street.

Utility work starts this morning with potential lane restrictions on Springbank Drive between Quinella Drive and Wonderland Road South.

Trafalgar Street is closed between Hamilton Road and Oak Street for infrastructure improvement work.

Sunningdale Road is closed between Adelaide Street North and Richmond Street for infrastructure renewal. Detours are in place for the duration of the project.

Watch for lane and turn restrictions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and William Street during work on the Dundas cycle track.

Expect lane restrictions through utility work on Wharncliffe Road South between Wonderland Road South and Bradley Avenue West.

Access to the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) from Gibbons Place is closed until October 17 for sewer renewal work. Access to Gibbons Park or the TVP from this area is open through the west end of Victoria Street during this time.

Expect lane restrictions through bridge restoration work on Colonel Talbot Road between Highway 402 West and Highway 402 East.

The intersection of Richmond Street and King Street is closed for infrastructure renewal work. Sidewalks and bike lanes are restricted, an LTC detour is in place.

Intersection improvement work is in place with lane restrictions on Wellington Road at Exeter Road.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.97 and $1.00 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 75.80 cents US.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

