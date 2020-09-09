London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thanks to Steve Wiggett for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's foggy and 14 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with fog patches dissipating this morning. There is a slight chance of early morning showers. Today's high is 24 C with humidex values of 32 C.

Londoners. Has your hydro bill gone up? At 8:10, we'll hear from one Londoner who says hers was up a 100 bucks in August. Then, we'll get a response from <a href="https://twitter.com/LondonHydro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonHydro</a>. (HINT: the company says any bill spike is likely all that AC working in overdrive.) Do you agree? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Beginning this morning, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between the Springbank Park Pumphouse and the north-east corner of the Springbank Park parking lot will be closed to all users for the day. The closure is for pathway restoration work and is expected to be in place until 2:30 p.m.

Sunningdale Road is closed between Adelaide Street North and Richmond Street for infrastructure renewal. Detours are in place for the duration of the project, about two months.

Talbot Street will be closed between John Street and Mill Street until the 10th at 5 p.m. for utility work.

Webster Street is closed to all but local traffic for a few days between Jensen Road and Bentley Drive for utility work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Adelaide Street South between Thompson Road and Leathorne Street for sewer replacement work. That's in place until 11 p.m. tonight.

Expect lane restrictions on Clarke Road between Avalon Street and Dundas Street during utility work.

Watch for lane and turn restrictions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and William Street during work on the Dundas cycle track.

Expect lane restrictions through utility work on Wharncliffe Road South between Wonderland Road South and Bradley Avenue West.

Access to the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) from Gibbons Place is closed until October 17 for sewer renewal work. Access to Gibbons Park or the TVP from this area is open through the west end of Victoria Street during this time.

Expect lane restrictions through bridge restoration work on Colonel Talbot Road between Highway 402 West and Highway 402 East.

The intersection of Richmond Street and King Street is closed for infrastructure renewal work. Sidewalks and bike lanes are restricted, an LTC detour is in place.

Intersection improvement work is in place with lane restrictions on Wellington Road at Exeter Road.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $1.00 and $1.03 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 75.62 cents US.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

