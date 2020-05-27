London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Camille for sharing this close-up bee photo.

Weather

Environment Canada has a heat warning in effect for: London, Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy, Eastern and Western Middlesex County.

Today's high will be 29 C with a humidex of 34 C. We'll have a mix of sun and cloud with moderate winds in the afternoon.

Currently in London it's 19 C and mainly clear.

Traffic

Starting this morning Calgary Street will be closed to all but local traffic between Whitney Street and Hilton Avenue for operations work.

Operations work is in place until 9 p.m. today on Cathcart Street. The road is closed to all but local traffic between Devonshire Avenue and Iroquois Avenue. LTC detour is in place.

Watch for lane restrictions on Highbury Avenue North between Killarney Road and Edgevalley Road during bridge restoration work.

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Oxford Street East at Colborne Street and at Elliott Street.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed between Huron Street and Oxford Street East for road improvement work. Huron Street is closed between Clarke Road and Robin's Hill Road. Both roads are scheduled to reopen on July 21.

Dundas Street remains closed between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Richmond Street remains closed between King Street and York Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.88 and $0.96 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 71.51 cents US

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

