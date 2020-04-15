London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Margret, for sharing this photo of spring flowers dusted with snow.

Weather

Currently in London it's -4 C and clear.

Expect more cloud cover rolling in this morning. There's a 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and into the afternoon. Winds become strong this morning with gusting to 50 km/hr. Today's high is 3 C.

Traffic

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Dingman Drive between White Oak Road and Wellington Road South.

Watch for lane restrictions on Commissioners Road West between Topping Lane Drive and Andover Drive during utility work.

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Oxford Street West between Wonderland Road and Proudfoot Lane.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for bridge maintenance. Access to businesses that are open will be maintained.

Talbot Street is closed between King Street and York Street for operations work. Bike lanes and sidewalks are also affected

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.73 and $0.79 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 72.02 cents U.S.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

