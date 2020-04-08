London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Helen for sharing this photo from McKillop Park.

Weather

Currently in London it's 7 C and foggy.

Expect clearing with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will become moderate with gusting to 40 km/hr. this morning and diminish this afternoon. Today's high is 16 C.

We've been weathering a lot of bad news these last few weeks. But our story at 8:20 is lovely and a nice reprieve. We'll meet <a href="https://twitter.com/danielhong329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danielhong329</a>, the Londoner delivering kimchi to seniors in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a>'s Korean community. <br><br>"Now I know how Santa Claus feels." <a href="https://t.co/FubyDfQkAQ">pic.twitter.com/FubyDfQkAQ</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Fanshawe Park Road East at Rob Panzer Road.

Spruce Street is closed to all but local traffic between Allen Avenue and Borden Street for asphalt replacement work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Hillview Boulevard and Jacksway Crescent during utility work.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for bridge maintenance. Access to businesses that are open will be maintained.

Asphalt replacement work is underway with northbound lane restrictions on Wharncliffe Road South between Glendale Avenue and Old Wharncliffe Road. Old Wharncliffe Road will be closed at the Wharncliffe Road South intersection. Access will be maintained from Southdale Road.

Talbot Street is closed between King Street and York Street for operations work. Bike lanes and sidewalks are also affected

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.68 and $0.79 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 71.45 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

