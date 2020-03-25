London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Susan for sharing this closeup shot from Delaware.

Weather

Currently in London it's 1 C and mostly cloudy.

Expect clearing this morning with light winds and a daytime high of 12 C.

Lots of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> coverage today, including:<br><br>7:35: How cottage country is dealing with an influx of folks who are riding out the outbreak. <br>8:10 How <a href="https://twitter.com/LHSCCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LHSCCanada</a> is gearing up <br>8:20 How <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> pole vaulter <a href="https://twitter.com/alysha_newman94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alysha_newman94</a> feels about Olympic postponement. <br><br>(Photo credit: LHSC) <a href="https://t.co/x1yW34Pfgm">pic.twitter.com/x1yW34Pfgm</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Watch for lane restrictions today on Wellington Road between Base Line Road and Waterman Avenue for watermain work.

Albert Street is closed, allowing local traffic only between Richmond Street and Talbot Street for utility work.

Talbot Street is closed between King Street and York Street for operations work. Bike lanes and sidewalks are also affected

Bridge restoration work continues on Riverside Drive with lane restrictions between Old Riverside Drive and Beaverbrook Avenue.

Bridge restoration work continues on Wellington Road/Street with northbound lane reductions between South Street to Front Street.

Wilton Grove Road is closed, allowing local traffic only between Commerce Road and Old Victoria Road during infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.66 and $0.73 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 68.95 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

