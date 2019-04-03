London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Megan DiCarlo for this sunny snapshot.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's 3 C and clear.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud this morning with southwest winds becoming west winds gusting to 60 km/hr.

Today's high is 7 C.

Traffic

Starting at 9:00 a.m. today eastbound traffic on Oxford Street East will be reduced to one lane at Waterloo Street for utility work.

Flex street work continues: Dundas Street is closed between Richmond Street and Wellington Street and Clarence Street is closed between King Street and Queens Avenue, including the intersection of Dundas and Clarence.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for repairs to the J.W. Carson Bridge.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.16 and $1.21 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.94 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.