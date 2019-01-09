London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Donna Currie for this snap shot of a snowy morning.

Weather

Environment Canada has a snow squall watch in effect for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.

Snow squalls are expected to develop causing blowing snow and low visibility.

Accumulations of up to 15 centimetres are expected. Winds are west at 40 km/hr with gusting to 60 km/hr. The temperature will fall to - 3 C with a wind chill of - 11 C this afternoon.

Currently in London it's - 2 C with light snow showers.

Traffic

Starting at 8:00 expect lane restrictions and delays on Clarke Road between Kilally Road and Huron Street for infrastructure work.

Also starting at 8:00 a.m. Huron Street will have lane restrictions from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Clarke Road for infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $0.98 and $1.02 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 75.23 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

