London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Diane Jamieson for this photo of a frosty pine.

Do you have a photo to share with us? Just send it to londonmorning@cbc.ca

At the end of the week, one photo submission will win a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's - 3 and mostly cloudy.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of flurries, moderate southwest winds and a daytime high of 0.

There is a wind chill of - 7 this morning.

Traffic

Expect lane restrictions and delays for sewer work starting today at 7:00 a.m. The work takes place on Dundas Street between First Street and Spruce Street. On Dundas Street from Spruce Street to Burdick Place, ​​and on Evangeline Street at Second Street.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. today sewer work causing lane restrictions is also taking place on Second Street between Dixie Street and Evangeline Street, and on Third Street from Culver Drive to Parkhurst Avenue. All of the above projects are expected to wrap up Friday at 6:00 p.m.

CP rail work causing road closures continues on William Street from York Street to Bathurst Street, Rectory Street between Florence Street and Little Simcoe Street, Maitland Street from York Street to Bathurst Street​, and Gore Road between River Road and Marconi Gate. These roads are expected to reopen Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $0.93 and $1.09 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.48 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

For more London news click here.