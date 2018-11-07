Skip to Main Content
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday, November 7
CBC News ·
(Photo courtesy of Judith Mackay)

Thank you Judith Mackay for this photo of Scout the Merle Blue Border Collie. 

You can share your pictures with us by sending them to londonmorning@cbc.ca

At the end of the week one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack. 

Weather

Currently in London it's mostly cloudy and 6.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of rain this morning. 

West winds gusting to 50 km/hr with the temperature steady near 4.

Traffic

  • Both eastbound lanes on Highway 401 are currently closed at Scane Road near Chatham due to a tractor trailer collision. 
  • Starting at 7:00 a.m. today expect lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street for asphalt replacement. 
  • From 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. today White Oak Road is closed to all but local traffic between Dingman Drive and Blakie Road for watermain work. 

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.05 and $1.16 per litre. 

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 76.17 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

