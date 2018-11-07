London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Judith Mackay for this photo of Scout the Merle Blue Border Collie.

Weather

Currently in London it's mostly cloudy and 6.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of rain this morning.

West winds gusting to 50 km/hr with the temperature steady near 4.

Traffic

Both eastbound lanes on Highway 401 are currently closed at Scane Road near Chatham due to a tractor trailer collision.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. today expect lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street for asphalt replacement.

From 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. today White Oak Road is closed to all but local traffic between Dingman Drive and Blakie Road for watermain work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.05 and $1.16 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 76.17 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

