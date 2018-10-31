London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Thank you Luciano Veronese for this photo of a late fall swim.
Weather
Currently in London it's 11 under light rain showers.
Expect periods of rain to end early this afternoon then cloudy.
There's still a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest near noon with speeds between 30 and 50 km/hr.
Today's high is 14.
Trick-or-treaters will find cloudy conditions tonight with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees.
Traffic
- Expect lane restrictions and delays on Richmond Street between Windermere Road and Raymond Avenue for sewer work.
- From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. the northbound lane on Highbury Avenue North will be reduced between Killarney Road and Kilally Road for utility work.
- Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road South between Exeter Road and Morgan Avenue for infrastructure work.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.05 and $1.18 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 76.14 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.
