London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Thank you Luciano Veronese for this photo of a late fall swim.

Weather

Currently in London it's 11 under light rain showers.

Expect periods of rain to end early this afternoon then cloudy.

There's still a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest near noon with speeds between 30 and 50 km/hr.

Today's high is 14.

Trick-or-treaters will find cloudy conditions tonight with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees.

Traffic

Expect lane restrictions and delays on Richmond Street between Windermere Road and Raymond Avenue for sewer work.

From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. the northbound lane on Highbury Avenue North will be reduced between Killarney Road and Kilally Road for utility work.

Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road South between Exeter Road and Morgan Avenue for infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.05 and $1.18 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 76.14 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

