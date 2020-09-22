London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thanks to Derek Blake for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's 5 C and clear.

Expect a sunny morning with a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 21 C. Fog patches will dissipate this morning.

Traffic

Watch for lane restrictions on Hamilton Road at Dreaney Avenue during utility work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Clarke Road between Trafalgar Street and Charterhouse Crescent during sewer replacement work.

Utility work is in place with potential lane restrictions on Springbank Drive between Quinella Drive and Wonderland Road South.

Trafalgar Street is closed between Hamilton Road and Oak Street for infrastructure improvement work.

Sunningdale Road is closed between Adelaide Street North and Richmond Street for infrastructure renewal. Detours are in place for the duration of the project.

Watch for lane and turn restrictions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and William Street during work on the Dundas cycle track.

Access to the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) from Gibbons Place is closed until October 17 for sewer renewal work. Access to Gibbons Park or the TVP from this area is open through the west end of Victoria Street during this time.

Expect lane restrictions through bridge restoration work on Colonel Talbot Road between Highway 402 West and Highway 402 East.

Intersection improvement work is in place with lane restrictions on Wellington Road at Exeter Road.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.97 and $1.04 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 75.17 cents US.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:00 a.m.

