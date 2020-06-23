London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Lisa for sharing this photo.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca.

Weather

Currently in London it's 18 C with mist.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. There's a 60 percent chance of more showers and risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Winds become moderate with some gusting this afternoon. Today's high is 25 C with humidex values of 32 C.

The man who was gunned down in London on the wknd is linked to Liberian war crimes. It's believed Bill Horace served as a rebel commander for convicted war criminal Charles Taylor. At 8:10, we'll talk to journalist <a href="https://twitter.com/michaelpetrou?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@michaelpetrou</a> who has written extensively about Horace. <a href="https://t.co/1PSKGw7yKY">pic.twitter.com/1PSKGw7yKY</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Watermain replacement work is in place on Base Line Road West. It is closed to all but local traffic between McGregor Avenue and Cotswold Gate. Repairs are expected to wrap up tonight at 11 p.m.

Infrastructure improvement work starts this morning on Oxford Street East between Balmoral Avenue and Gammage Street. During the project motorists can expect east and west curb lane restrictions, rolling closures, turn restrictions and temporary bike lane and sidewalk closures.

Rectory Street is closed to all but local traffic between Dundas Street and King Street for infrastructure work. The intersection of Rectory Street and Dundas Street is also closed. Detours are in place.

Infrastructure with through lane reductions is in place on Highbury Avenue North between Killarney Road and Blackwell Boulevard.

Watch for southbound curb lane channeling on Richmond Street between Kent Street and Mill Street for 'shared space' accommodations.

King Street is closed to all but local traffic between Thames Street and Ridout Street North for an infrastructure project.

Infrastructure work is in place with turn and lane restrictions on Fanshawe Park Road West between Fanshawe Park Road East and Hyde Park Road.

Dundas is closed to all but local traffic between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure renewal work. LTC detour is in place. The work is expected to run until August.

Egerton Street is closed between Margaret Street and Brydges Street, between Hamilton Road and Cameron Street, and between Ormsby Street and Trafalgar Street for infrastructure replacement work. LTC detours are in place.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Highbury Avenue South to Hamilton Road.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.93 and $1.05 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 73.94 cents US

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

Follow us on Twitter