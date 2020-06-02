London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Sheila for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's 13 C under light rain showers.

There is a risk of a morning thunderstorm. Showers are expected to end this morning, then it's a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29 C. Winds become strong with some gusting. And today's humidex is 34 C.

At 8:10 this morning, an important discussion on anti-black racism. And yes, right here in London too. I'll be joined by three guests, including <a href="https://twitter.com/silentbytes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@silentbytes</a>. He's from Zimbabwe and said he didn't know he was black until he came to Canada. Tune in. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/blacklivesmatter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#blacklivesmatter</a> <a href="https://t.co/lB3NXluUFa">pic.twitter.com/lB3NXluUFa</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Sewer replacement work starts this morning on Rectory Street at Dundas Street. The intersection will be closed for about 4 days. An LTC detour is in place and motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use detours.

Utility work starts this morning with lane restrictions on Wellington Road South between Scotland Drive and Bradish Road.

Watermain work starts this morning on Wortely Road. Watch for lane restrictions between Beaconsfield Avenue and Byron Avenue East.

Utility work is in place on Egerton Street. Watch for lane restrictions between Cameron Street and Homan Street.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Highbury Avenue South to Hamilton Road.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.86 and $0.95 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 73.69 cents US

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

