London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Currently in London it's mostly clear and 0 C.

Expect increasing cloudiness this morning with light winds and a daytime high of 11 C.

Traffic

Watch for intersection closures at the juncture of Hamilton Road, Trafalgar Street and Egerton Street.

Dundas Street is closed to all but local traffic between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for an infrastructure project. Detours are in place.

Richmond Street is closed between York Street and King Street for infrastructure work. Detours are in place.

Watch for lane restrictions during operations work on White Oak Road between Exeter Road and Devon Road.

Wonderland Road South has lane restrictions between Bradley Avenue West and Wharncliffe Road South during utility work.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for bridge maintenance. Access to businesses that are open will be maintained.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.75 and $0.86 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 70.96 cents U.S.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

