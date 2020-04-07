London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Margret for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's 5 C and mostly cloudy.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a chance of afternoon showers. Winds are moderate with gusting to 40 km/hr. late this morning. Today's high is 15 C.

It seems not everyone is following the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofLdnOnt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofLdnOnt</a>'s new physical distancing rules. Failure to do so could mean a hefty fine. The city's top bylaw officer says one of biggest offenders? Skateboarders. Adult skateboarders. More at 7:10 with Orest Katolyk. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://t.co/bCTsoiFVcm">pic.twitter.com/bCTsoiFVcm</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Fanshawe Park Road East at Rob Panzer Road.

Spruce Street is closed to all but local traffic between Allen Avenue and Borden Street for asphalt replacement work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Hillview Boulevard and Jacksway Crescent during utility work.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for bridge maintenance. Access to businesses that are open will be maintained.

Asphalt replacement work is underway with northbound lane restrictions on Wharncliffe Road South between Glendale Avenue and Old Wharncliffe Road. Old Wharncliffe Road will be closed at the Wharncliffe Road South intersection. Access will be maintained from Southdale Road.

Talbot Street is closed between King Street and York Street for operations work. Bike lanes and sidewalks are also affected

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.69 and $0.79 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 70.92 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

