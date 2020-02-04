London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Lori Richards for this beautiful deer photo.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca.

Weather

Currently in London it's 1 C and cloudy.

Expect a cloudy day with a chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and into the afternoon. North winds are moderate with gusting to 40 km/hr. The daytime high is 3 C.

Traffic

From 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. today Cheapside Street will be closed between Richmond Street and Wellington Street for sewer replacement work.

Coming up at 7 a.m. Springbank Drive will be closed between Horton Street West and Horton Street West for sewer replacement work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Queens avenue at Talbot Street during utility work.

Watch for sewer replacement work causing lane restrictions on Hamilton Road between Hyla Street and St. Julien Street.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $1.02 and $1.10 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.22 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

