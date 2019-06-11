London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Derek Blake for this photo of a green heron taken at Moore Water Gardens in Port Stanley.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's 9 C and clear.

Expect a mainly sunny day with moderate winds and a daytime high of 23 C.

Traffic

Starting at 9:00 a.m. today expect lane restrictions on Commissioners Road East between Adare Crescent and Wellington Road for watermain work. Commissioners Road East will also be reduced from Ridout Street South to Kingsford Crescent.

Expect lane restrictions on Highbury Avenue North between Dundas Street and Brydges Street for infrastructure work.

Watch for lane restrictions at the intersection of Adelaide Street North and Cheapside Street for intersection improvement work.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. today King Street will lane reductions for utility work between Richmond Street and Clarence Street.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.11 and $1.19 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.37 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.