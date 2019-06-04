London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Keith McAlister for this photo of a window cleaner in action on Dundas Street.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's 8 C and mostly cloudy.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a chance of afternoon showers.

Winds become strong this morning with gusting to 50 km/hr.

The daytime high is 24 C with a humidex of 29 C and a UV index of 7 or high.

Traffic

Watch for lane restrictions on York Street from Wellington Street to Clarence Street for utility work.

Egerton Street is closed to all but local traffic from Margaret Street to Ormsby Street for infrastructure work.

Operations work is causing lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Grosvenor Street and College Avenue.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.18 and $1.23 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.24 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.