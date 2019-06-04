London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Thank you Keith McAlister for this photo of a window cleaner in action on Dundas Street.
You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.
Weather
Currently in London it's 8 C and mostly cloudy.
Expect a mainly cloudy day with a chance of afternoon showers.
Winds become strong this morning with gusting to 50 km/hr.
The daytime high is 24 C with a humidex of 29 C and a UV index of 7 or high.
Traffic
- Watch for lane restrictions on York Street from Wellington Street to Clarence Street for utility work.
- Egerton Street is closed to all but local traffic from Margaret Street to Ormsby Street for infrastructure work.
- Operations work is causing lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Grosvenor Street and College Avenue.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.18 and $1.23 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.24 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.