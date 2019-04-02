London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Kevin Williamson for this snapshot of Grand View Park.

Weather

Currently in London it's partly cloudy and -1 C.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with southwest winds gusting to 50 km/hr this morning. The daytime high is 6 C.

Traffic

From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. today eastbound traffic on Dundas Street will be reduced between Lyle Street and Hewitt Street utility work.

York Street is closed between Talbot Street and Richmond Street for infrastructure work.

Flex street work continues: Dundas Street is closed between Richmond Street and Wellington Street and Clarence Street is closed between King Street and Queens Avenue, including the intersection of Dundas and Clarence.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for repairs to the J.W. Carson Bridge.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.12 and $1.16 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.98 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.