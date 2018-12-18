New
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday, December 18
Thank you Kathy Thompson for this photo of a sunset in St. Marys.
You can share your pictures with us by sending them to londonmorning@cbc.ca
At the end of the week, one photo submission will win a CBC London prize pack.
Weather
Currently in London it's partly cloudy and - 2 C.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with moderate northwest winds and a daytime high of 2 C.
Traffic
- Knights Hill Road is closed to all but local traffic today from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for operations work. The closure is between Tavistock Road and Commissioners Road East.
- Watch for potential lane restrictions at Riverside Drive and Boler Road for traffic signal replacement work.
- Watch for lane restrictions on Exeter Road between Sholto Drive and Bessmer Road for utility work.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $0.98 and $1.06 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.63 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.
For more London news click here.