London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Thank you Kathy Thompson for this photo of a sunset in St. Marys.

Weather

Currently in London it's partly cloudy and - 2 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with moderate northwest winds and a daytime high of 2 C.

Traffic

Knights Hill Road is closed to all but local traffic today from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for operations work. The closure is between Tavistock Road and Commissioners Road East.

Watch for potential lane restrictions at Riverside Drive and Boler Road for traffic signal replacement work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Exeter Road between Sholto Drive and Bessmer Road for utility work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $0.98 and $1.06 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.63 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

