London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Currently in London it's 20 C and cloudy.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. There's a chance of more afternoon showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Winds become moderate near noon.

Today's high is 28 C with humidex values of 37 C.

Traffic

Tweedsmuir Avenue will be closed to all but local traffic between Ottawa Court and Court Lane for utility work. The work is in place until August 15. LTC detour is in place.

Watch for through lane reductions on Highbury Avenue North between Killarney Road and Blackwell Boulevard for median planter replacement.

Watch for lane restrictions through utility work on Hyde Park Road between Gainsborough Road and South Carriage Road.

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Boler Road between Commissioners Road West and Riverside Drive.

Watch for lane restrictions through hydro work on Trafalgar Street. Lanes are reduced between Stevenson Avenue and Thorne Avenue.

Huron Street is closed between Clarke Road and Robin's Hill Road for sewer replacement work.

The intersection of Richmond Street and King Street is closed for infrastructure renewal work. Sidewalks and bike lanes are restricted, an LTC detour is in place. This work is expected to be in place until mid-August.

Intersection improvement work is in place with lane restrictions on Wellington Road at Exeter Road.

Watch for potential lane restrictions during Infrastructure improvement work on Oxford Street East between Elizabeth Street and Gammage Street. Temporary bike lane and sidewalk closures are expected.

Infrastructure work is in place with turn and lane restrictions on Fanshawe Park Road West between Fanshawe Park Road East and Hyde Park Road.

Wortley Road is closed to all but local traffic at Euclid Avenue for infrastructure renewal work.

The intersection of Dundas Street and Rectory Street is closed in all directions until mid-August for infrastructure renewal work. Dundas is closed to all but local traffic between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure renewal work. LTC detour is in place. The work is expected to run until August.

Egerton Street is closed between Margaret Street and Brydges Street, between Hamilton Road and Cameron Street, and between Ormsby Street and Trafalgar Street for infrastructure replacement work. LTC detours are in place.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.99 and $1.06 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 74.02 cents U.S.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

