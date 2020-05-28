London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Anup for sharing this photo.

Weather

Environment Canada has special weather statement in effect for: London, Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy, Eastern and Western Middlesex County. Heavy rain is possible today. A large weather system is heading towards the region with potential rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm. throughout the day and evening.

Expect a cloudy day with periods of rain beginning this morning. The daytime high is 24 C. The humidex is 30 C.

Currently in London it's 20 C and mostly cloudy.

The TVP is getting busy. Cyclists, runners, walkers, rollerbladers, all desperate to get outside during Covid-19. So who has the right of way? And how do you keep your distance when it's so busy? <br><br>Lay it on me. Are you pro-TVP or anti-TVP during the pandemic?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/LmOSoYfPlz">pic.twitter.com/LmOSoYfPlz</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Operations work is going on today with lane restrictions on Oxford Street East between Third Street and Clarke Road.

Utility work starts today with lane restrictions on Commissioners Road West between Gordon Avenue and McGregor Avenue.

Calgary Street will be closed to all but local traffic between Whitney Street and Hilton Avenue for operations work.

Watch for lane restrictions on Highbury Avenue North between Killarney Road and Edgevalley Road during bridge restoration work.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed between Huron Street and Oxford Street East for road improvement work. Huron Street is closed between Clarke Road and Robin's Hill Road. Both roads are scheduled to reopen on July 21.

Dundas Street remains closed between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Richmond Street remains closed between King Street and York Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.90 and $0.96 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 72.64 cents US

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

