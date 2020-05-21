London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Mark for sharing this photo.

Weather

Currently in London it's 7 C and mainly clear.

Another great weather day in store today with sunny skies and a high of 22 C.

What do you make of the government's decision to keep schools closed? Between 8:10-8:30, <a href="https://twitter.com/DirFisherTVDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DirFisherTVDSB</a> is our guest. He'll be taking your calls about the rest of the school year. Also, what can we expect in September? Tune in and phone in. Or tweet your question now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/R6c8HUUyWA">pic.twitter.com/R6c8HUUyWA</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Operations work starts this morning with lane restrictions on Hamilton Road between William Street and Horton Street East.

Utility work is in place on Hamilton Road causing lane and sidewalk restrictions between Marmora Street and Rectory Street.

Infrastructure work is in place on Winnipeg Boulevard. The boulevard is closed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists between Wavell Street and Churchill Avenue. LTC detour in effect.

Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed between Huron Street and Oxford Street East for road improvement work. Huron Street is closed between Clarke Road and Robin's Hill Road. Both roads are scheduled to reopen on July 21.

Dundas Street remains closed between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Richmond Street remains closed between King Street and York Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Richmond Street is also closed between Kent Street and Angel Street for utility work with LTC detours in place.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.86 and $0.96 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 71.93 cents US

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

