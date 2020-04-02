London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Andrea for this photo of a mourning dove.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca.

Weather

Currently in London it's 0 C and clear.

Expect a sunny day with moderate winds near noon and a high of 13 C.

We need some levity, don't we? And today, we've got <a href="https://twitter.com/ukulelekara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ukulelekara</a> to thank for that. Despite tough times at Kara Lansdowne's family restaurant, she's keeping her spirits up. How? By dressing up + posting INCREDIBLE daily tunes with her ukulele. By request. 8:20. Be there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/7vao3Nr8AB">pic.twitter.com/7vao3Nr8AB</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Utility work starts today with lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Hillview Boulevard and Jacksway Crescent.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for bridge maintenance. Access to businesses that are open will be maintained.

Asphalt replacement work is underway with northbound lane restrictions on Wharncliffe Road South between Glendale Avenue and Old Wharncliffe Road. Old Wharncliffe Road will be closed at the Wharncliffe Road South intersection. Access will be maintained from Southdale Road.

Talbot Street is closed between King Street and York Street for operations work. Bike lanes and sidewalks are also affected

Bridge restoration work continues on Riverside Drive with lane restrictions between Old Riverside Drive and Beaverbrook Avenue.

Bridge restoration work continues on Wellington Road/Street with northbound lane reductions between South Street to Front Street.

Wilton Grove Road is closed, allowing local traffic only between Commerce Road and Old Victoria Road during infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.69 and $0.76 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 70.53 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

Follow us on Twitter