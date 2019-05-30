London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Donna Currie for this photo taken at Western University.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London 13 C and foggy.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a chance of showers late this morning and into the afternoon. There is the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches should dissipate this morning. Today's high is 21 C with a humidex of 26 C.

Traffic

Maintenance work starts today at 9:00 a.m. on Richmond Street. Lanes will be reduced between Grosvenor Street and College Avenue when workers are present.

Watch for lane restrictions on York Street from Wellington Street to Clarence Street for utility work.

Highbury Avenue South has lane restrictions between Highway 401 and Wilton Grove road for infrastructure work.

Wilton Grove Road is closed to all but local traffic between Hubrey Road and Highbury Avenue South and between Highbury Avenue South and Commerce Road for infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.20 and $1.26 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.07 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.