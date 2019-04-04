London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Brian Vella for this snapshot of spring greenery.

Weather

Currently in London it's - 2 C and clear.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud this morning with moderate northeast winds and a high of 6 C.

Traffic

Infrastructure work causing southbound lane restrictions on Wellington Street between King Street and Queens Avenue is expected to wrap up today at 3:00 p.m.

Watch for eastbound lane restrictions on Oxford Street East at Waterloo Street for utility work.

Flex street work continues: Dundas Street is closed between Richmond Street and Wellington Street and Clarence Street is closed between King Street and Queens Avenue, including the intersection of Dundas and Clarence.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for repairs to the J.W. Carson Bridge.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.10 and $1.17 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.05 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.