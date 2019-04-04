DAY STARTER
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Weather
Currently in London it's - 2 C and clear.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud this morning with moderate northeast winds and a high of 6 C.
Traffic
- Infrastructure work causing southbound lane restrictions on Wellington Street between King Street and Queens Avenue is expected to wrap up today at 3:00 p.m.
- Watch for eastbound lane restrictions on Oxford Street East at Waterloo Street for utility work.
- Flex street work continues: Dundas Street is closed between Richmond Street and Wellington Street and Clarence Street is closed between King Street and Queens Avenue, including the intersection of Dundas and Clarence.
- Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for repairs to the J.W. Carson Bridge.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.10 and $1.17 per litre.
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.05 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.