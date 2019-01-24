London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday, January 24
Thank you Abhishek for this snap shot of a cloudy morning sky.
You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.
Weather
Currently in London it's - 3 C and cloudy.
Today's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds are west between 20 and 40 km/hr.
The temperature is steady at - 3 C with a wind chill near - 12 C.
Traffic
- From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. today Colborne Street will be closed between Pall Mall Street and Central Avenue for rail line repairs. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured to Waterloo Street.
- At 9:00 a.m. today the north and southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Beattie Avenue and Eastman Avenue for maintenance work.
- Expect shifting lane reductions in the northbound lane on Colonel Talbot Road between Decker Drive and Glanworth Drive for maintenance work.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $0.96 and $1.01 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 74.92 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.