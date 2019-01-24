London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Abhishek for this snap shot of a cloudy morning sky.

Weather

Currently in London it's - 3 C and cloudy.

Today's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds are west between 20 and 40 km/hr.

The temperature is steady at - 3 C with a wind chill near - 12 C.

Traffic

From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. today Colborne Street will be closed between Pall Mall Street and Central Avenue for rail line repairs. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured to Waterloo Street.

At 9:00 a.m. today the north and southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Beattie Avenue and Eastman Avenue for maintenance work.

Expect shifting lane reductions in the northbound lane on Colonel Talbot Road between Decker Drive and Glanworth Drive for maintenance work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $0.96 and $1.01 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 74.92 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.