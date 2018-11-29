London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Weather
Currently in London it's - 4 and mostly cloudy.
Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning with the risk of freezing drizzle.
There's a light west wind and a daytime high of 0. The morning wind chill is - 9.
Traffic
- From 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. today Wellington Road South will have lane restrictions between Roxburgh Road and Dingman Drive for sewer work.
- Sewer work causing lane restrictions on Wonderland Road South between Kilborne Road and Hamlyn Street is expected to wrap up tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.
- A note for tonight: Richmond Street will be closed between Pall Mall Street and Piccadillly Street from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for the CP Holiday train stop in London.
Gas
Gas is selling in London today between $0.93 and $1.09 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.25 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.
