London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Lisa James for this photo of a Blue Jay enjoying a good breakfast.

Weather

Currently in London it's - 4 and mostly cloudy.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning with the risk of freezing drizzle.

There's a light west wind and a daytime high of 0. The morning wind chill is - 9.

Traffic

From 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. today Wellington Road South will have lane restrictions between Roxburgh Road and Dingman Drive for sewer work.

Sewer work causing lane restrictions on Wonderland Road South between Kilborne Road and Hamlyn Street is expected to wrap up tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.

A note for tonight: Richmond Street will be closed between Pall Mall Street and Piccadillly Street from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for the CP Holiday train stop in London.

Gas

Gas is selling in London today between $0.93 and $1.09 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.25 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

