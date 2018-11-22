New
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday, November 22
Thank you Liz Barreto for this photo of Bostwick neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
You can send your photos to us at londonmorning@cbc.ca
At the end of the week, one photo submission will win a CBC London prize pack.
Weather
Currently in London it's mostly cloudy and - 11
Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with light winds and a daytime high of - 4 with a wind chill of - 16 this morning and - 8 this afternoon.
Traffic
- Utlility work causing lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Dufferin Avenue and Angel Street is expected to wrap up today at 1:00 p.m.
- Asphalt replacement work causing lane restrictions on Dundas Street between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Driver Lane are expected to wrap up tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.
- CP rail line repairs causing a closure on Second Street between Dixie Street and Evangeline Street is expected to finish today at 5:00 p.m.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between 0.99 and $1.12 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.42 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.
For more London news click here.