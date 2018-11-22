London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Thank you Liz Barreto for this photo of Bostwick neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

You can send your photos to us at londonmorning@cbc.ca

At the end of the week, one photo submission will win a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's mostly cloudy and - 11

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with light winds and a daytime high of - 4 with a wind chill of - 16 this morning and - 8 this afternoon.

Traffic

Utlility work causing lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Dufferin Avenue and Angel Street is expected to wrap up today at 1:00 p.m.

Asphalt replacement work causing lane restrictions on Dundas Street between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Driver Lane are expected to wrap up tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

CP rail line repairs causing a closure on Second Street between Dixie Street and Evangeline Street is expected to finish today at 5:00 p.m.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between 0.99 and $1.12 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.42 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

For more London news click here.