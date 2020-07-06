London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Keith for sharing this photo.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca.

Weather

Environment Canada has a heat warning in effect for: London, Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy, Eastern and Western Middlesex Counties. A prolonged period of hot weather is expected with temperatures above 30 C. today and throughout the week.

Currently in London it's mainly clear and 16 C.

Expect a sunny morning with a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Today's high is 34 C with humidex values of 37.

The UV index today is 11 or extreme.

Looking forward to our 8:10 invu. How does a community combat anti-black racism? Tmrw's <a href="https://twitter.com/citysymposium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@citysymposium</a> tackles that question. We'll talk to co-host <a href="https://twitter.com/dobijoki?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dobijoki</a>. <br>Other panelists include: <a href="https://twitter.com/luso_london?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luso_london</a>'s Leroy Hibbert, <a href="https://twitter.com/ArielkeK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArielkeK</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/MalvinWright?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalvinWright</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/radiowestern?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@radiowestern</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/westernuEdu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@westernuEdu</a> <a href="https://t.co/jnUolXj9iO">pic.twitter.com/jnUolXj9iO</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Starting this morning, the intersection of Richmond Street and King Street will be closed for infrastructure renewal work. Sidewalks and bike lanes are restricted, an LTC detour is in place. This work is expected to be in place until mid-August.

Intersection improvement work is in place with lane restrictions on Wellington Road at Exeter Road.

Expect lane restrictions during utility work on Oxford Street West between Woodhull Road and Westdel Bourne

Watch for potential lane restrictions during Infrastructure improvement work on Oxford Street East between Elizabeth Street and Gammage Street. Temporary bike lane and sidewalk closures are expected.

Infrastructure work is in place with turn and lane restrictions on Fanshawe Park Road West between Fanshawe Park Road East and Hyde Park Road.

The intersection of Dundas Street and Rectory Street is closed in all directions until mid-August for infrastructure renewal work. Dundas is closed to all but local traffic between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure renewal work. LTC detour is in place. The work is expected to run until August.

Egerton Street is closed between Margaret Street and Brydges Street, between Hamilton Road and Cameron Street, and between Ormsby Street and Trafalgar Street for infrastructure replacement work. LTC detours are in place.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.96 and $1.05 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 73.78 cents U.S.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

Follow us on Twitter